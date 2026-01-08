WWE's Liv Morgan Cried 'Like A Baby' During 'Perfect' John Cena Retirement Match

When John Cena retired from professional wrestling last month after losing to GUNTHER at Saturday Night's Main Event, it wasn't just fans who were seen in tears, as some of the company's biggest stars were emotional following the match, including former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.

Speaking on "What's Your Story" with Stephanie McMahon, Morgan explained that she couldn't witness Cena's retirement live after flying back from promoting the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, but admitted she was crying in the airport while watching the match.

"John Cena's retirement, I bawled like a baby. I was on the plane flying back from Saudi and so I missed it live and during my connection it was Jet from makeup and Grayson Waller and he put it on his iPad and I'm sitting the floor watching it and I'm just sobbing and I'm just like, man what is going on?"

Morgan also shared that she loved the ending to Cena's final match, which saw him submit to GUNTHER in the middle of the ring, and explained the two ways she interpreted the 17-time World Champion's subtle smile while tapping out.

"I thought it was perfect, I really did," Morgan said. "If I wasn't crying at John Cena, I was crying at the crowds belief that he was going to come out ... I feel like you could look at his facial a couple different ways. Was he smiling because this was the end and he was gracious to let it go? Or you could be a little bit cheeky, like he f*****g gave that to GUNTHER, he didn't have to tap, he f*****g gave that to GUNTHER because his time was up."

