Bruce Prichard On Shorter PLEs In WWE: 10-Match Cards Are 'Hard To Watch'

In years past, WWE pay-per-views often featured as many as 10 matches, but in recent years, the promotion has largely scaled down the card to around four or five matches instead. Meanwhile, promotions like AEW are still packed with action, with major shows often reaching the four-hour mark.

In a recent attempt to rewatch some of his favorite old WWE PPVs, Bruce Prichard came to appreciate the shorter length of today's PLEs. "Ten matches on a card is hard to watch," the veteran stated during an episode of his "Something To Wrestle" podcast, noting that these cards often feel bloated. "At the end of the night, what do you remember? You're most likely going to remember the main event – the last match you saw."

Prichard noted that, because of all the back-to-back bouts, it's easy to forget about a mid-card match with an important angle and storyline. "So I think less is more. But, you know, sometimes – yeah – you have to battle that demon of 'Oh my God, we have to get more people on this!'" the veteran explained. However, Prichard also pointed out how the streaming generation of broadcasting has changed things. The ways fans consume wrestling have changed, and PPV buys and time allocation aren't the same as they were generations ago. While wrestlers might still feel desperate to have their "WrestleMania moment," Prichard doesn't believe it's as important as in the past.

