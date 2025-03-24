The WrestleMania Moment That Changed John Cena Forever

Before winning 16 World Championships, being in the main event of five WrestleManias, and becoming one of the biggest Hollywood stars today, John Cena was almost fired within the first year of his WWE career. Cena had been given a bland babyface role on the main roster, was struggling to connect with the audience and expected to be released during the annual round of Christmas cuts. However, after former WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon fell in love with his rap skills, his "Doctor of Thuganomics" persona was born, and became one of the most popular characters on WWE television throughout the early 2000s. Cena's success would eventually lead to a WWE Championship match against JBL at WrestleMania 21, which has become one of the most pivotal moments of his career.

Cena's path to winning the world title wasn't easy, with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon making him earn his opportunity. After three years of the "Doctor of Thuganomics" reaching for the brass ring, he finally received his first major title match at WrestleMania. Although Cena's match with JBL for the WWE Championship isn't remembered for its in-ring quality, it signified the beginning of WWE's new generation of stars.

Following Cena's monumental title victory, Batista would defeat Triple H in the main event to become World Heavyweight Champion, meaning WWE had positioned their two brighest young stars at the top of the card. Cena's win over JBL ushered in the first chapter of his rise as the face of WWE, and the company's most reliable star for the better part of the next 10 years. In addition, it helped Cena transition from rap battles and basketball jerseys, to his patented jorts and cap while preaching the words hustle, loyalty and respect for years to come.