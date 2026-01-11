AEW's Jeff Jarrett Calls Triple H 'The Dana White Of WWE'

Paul "Triple H" Levesque's approach to running WWE differs greatly from his predecessor, Vince McMahon, as he not only claims to be more open to Creative pitches but also seems to be positioning WWE to crossover far more with modern pop culture. AEW's Jeff Jarrett, who has worked for almost every wrestling promotion under the sun, compared Levesque to the president of UFC.

"[In] the post-Vince era, Hunter has made a specific...strategic move...from the first 'Mania [Vince] was gone, you knew that the show was. [Levesque] was the Dana White," Jarrett opined during an episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast.

The veteran then opined that, much like White, Levesque is facing criticism for his business deals, especially after the way he handled John Cena's retirement tour.

"That, we'll call it, 'negative reaction,' wasn't just because of the night...It has to be an accumulative effect," Jarrett explained. "It's hard to follow the original. It really is. No matter what."

Previous reports from the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" have claimed that backstage sources informed him that Levesque legitimately models himself after White and wants to position himself as the biggest star of the WWE brand. The report further added that TKO likely wants this for Levesque, too, which might be why he opens PLEs and is highly involved in advertising for events and shows.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.