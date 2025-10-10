Backstage Report Claims WWE CCO Paul Levesque Is Emulating Himself After Famous Promoter

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has firmly established himself as the corporate face of WWE since taking over the creative direction of the company back in 2022. However, the former WWE Champion reportedly has aspirations of being on the level of another famous promoter who has arguably become the face of their entire organization.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has reported that sources within WWE believe that Levesque wants to become the WWE equivalent of UFC President Dana White, to the point where one person used the term "Dana-envy" when describing the situation. Levesque, who did say at one point in time that he doesn't like being in the spotlight, wants to be positioned as the biggest star of the WWE brand in the eyes of the audience, but he might not be the only one who wants that to happen.

Meltzer noted that TKO might want Levesque to be the face of WWE as he will be the one constant presence within the company as wrestlers will come and go. This idea would effectively rule out someone like Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's schedule is too busy to be that guy as well, WWE President Nick Khan likes to keep a low profile.

Despite wanting to be the Dana White of WWE, Meltzer reported that Levesque has missed some shows recently, with a source close to Levesque claiming that his recent string of absences have been planned in advance. With that said, some people within WWE believe that a number of the shows Levesque hasn't attended that haven't been reported on has been due to his political priorities, but Levesque's source claims that isn't true either.