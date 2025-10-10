Backstage Report Claims WWE CCO Paul Levesque Is Emulating Himself After Famous Promoter
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has firmly established himself as the corporate face of WWE since taking over the creative direction of the company back in 2022. However, the former WWE Champion reportedly has aspirations of being on the level of another famous promoter who has arguably become the face of their entire organization.
In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has reported that sources within WWE believe that Levesque wants to become the WWE equivalent of UFC President Dana White, to the point where one person used the term "Dana-envy" when describing the situation. Levesque, who did say at one point in time that he doesn't like being in the spotlight, wants to be positioned as the biggest star of the WWE brand in the eyes of the audience, but he might not be the only one who wants that to happen.
Meltzer noted that TKO might want Levesque to be the face of WWE as he will be the one constant presence within the company as wrestlers will come and go. This idea would effectively rule out someone like Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's schedule is too busy to be that guy as well, WWE President Nick Khan likes to keep a low profile.
Despite wanting to be the Dana White of WWE, Meltzer reported that Levesque has missed some shows recently, with a source close to Levesque claiming that his recent string of absences have been planned in advance. With that said, some people within WWE believe that a number of the shows Levesque hasn't attended that haven't been reported on has been due to his political priorities, but Levesque's source claims that isn't true either.
Is Paul Levesque Hurting WWE?
The sources within WWE who told Meltzer that Levesque's political commitments are the reason why he hasn't been at certain shows, and the fact that he wants to be Dana White have actually started hurting the company. However, someone who is in a position of power in WWE told Meltzer that Levesque's desire to be WWE's Dana White isn't hurting the company at all, and that the on-screen product wouldn't change if Levesque was around 24/7 or micro-managing everything in the same way that Vince McMahon used to.
A number of people in WWE have stated that the company is in a much better place with Levesque in charge and that Levesque stays on top of the product despite not being at every show, as opposed to McMahon who was described as a dictator. With that said, a source within WWE did question Levesque's motives as a booker and that he might care more about how a match, segment, or story looks on the "WWE Unreal" documentary on Netflix, rather than how it looks as it's happening.
Meltzer did note that Levesque doesn't really need to deliver a top of the range product right now due to how much money WWE is making. He believes that Levesque is able to hold off on major moments and matches, and has no pressure to drive up gate numbers at events because they are breaking records on a monthly basis. Meltzer rounded off by saying that with less house shows and non-televised live events, Levesque has no reason to give everything he has got creatively at every show, especially when the live events that the company does run makes more money than they had done when McMahon was in charge of the company.