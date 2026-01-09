WWE Hall Of Famer Says Vince McMahon Buying Everything 'Was Good For The Business'

For many years, WWE was the definition of a professional wrestling monopoly, with its complete dominance of the professional wrestling market, industry-shaping practices, and strict closed-door policy to outside promotions. While the wrestling scene has since diversified, some may argue that the McMahon dynasty's ruthless business practices were a good thing — one of those advocates being WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr.

Funk Jr. was interviewed on a recent episode of News4Jax's "Going Ringside," and amidst questions about his decades-long career in the professional wrestling business, Funk Jr. was asked about Vince McMahon's total takeover of the professional wrestling business. Funk Jr., coming from a pre-WWE era of several, individual, fragmented promotions, praised McMahon's business tactics.

"Yeah, Vince bought everything. It was good for the business," Funk Jr. admitted.

While Funk Jr. approved of McMahon's business model, he did not dismiss the importance of rival promotions to the professional wrestling ecosystem. While he did not name any specific competitors, Funk Jr. reasoned that the emergence of new companies — both those working with and against WWE — broaden the professional wrestling world, and contribute to its overall success.

"And then, other, new companies would come along, and be working with Vince, or working against him. It was good for the wrestling business," Funk Jr. elaborated.

Funk Jr. confirmed he keeps up with professional wrestling in the present day, though to what extent the Hall of Famer follows the current product is unclear. He applauded modern wrestling as "good business," and praised today's talents for their work ethic.

"Everybody works hard to give the fans what they would like to see," Funk Jr. concluded. "And...I see the fans very, very eager to get behind professional wrestling."

While Funk Jr. is advanced in his years, he still contributes to the professional wrestling world through limited in-ring activities and his wrestling school.