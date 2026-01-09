The Undertaker Didn't Believe These Two WWE Headliners Would Make It In Wrestling

When it comes to professional wrestling, John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson remain two of the industry's most recognizable names. Back in their early WWE days, though, a legend was convinced that they'd be stuck treading water.

"What an amazing career. What a run for John Cena," WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker said on "Six Feet Under," reflecting on Cena's recent in-ring retirement. "It's funny, he's another one that I missed on. I'm just saying, early on, there was two people that I watched them work day one, and I was like, 'Hmm, yeah, this guy ain't gonna make it.' I was wrong. I can admit when I'm wrong. There's some people in the business that can't do that. I will tell you when I was wrong, and I missed with him. You know the other one was? Dwayne [Johnson]."

According to The Undertaker, Johnson's initial, cheery presentation as Rocky Maivia didn't seem promising for his future in WWE. Once he dropped his smile and transformed into an edgier version as The Rock, however, Johnson's career famously skyrocketed.

"He came out there, he was rah, rah, and he debuted in The Garden [at Survivor Series 1996]. Rocky Maivia, I'm like, 'Oh, this poor kid,'" The Undertaker recalled. "And to have the legacy ... you have these expectations and he came out with that thing on, Cheesy McCheeserton. I was like, 'Oh man, this is not gonna be good.'"

In Cena's case, he foresaw himself getting fired by WWE late in 2002. Thanks to his inspiring freestyle rapping, Cena was instead given a similar opportunity to debut a newer, more effective character, which ultimately paved the way for his success, including a record-breaking 17 world championships.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Six Feet Under" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.