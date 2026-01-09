AEW Files Trademark On Rolling Stones Parody For New Event Name

With a new year in motion, this week, AEW kicked off what it promised to be another highly anticipated year for the company by filing another trademark application for a future event.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), AEW filed an application for the term "Exile on Pain St." this past Thursday. This term is a play on words referring to The Rolling Stone's tenth studio album, "Exile on Main St." This album was released by the four-time Grammy Award winning and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers in 1972.

In the filing, AEW noted that the trademark is to cover goods and services related to the production of pro wrestling programs and events: "Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services in the nature of a television series in the field of professional wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling."

"Exile on Pain St." is the fifth term AEW is awaiting to hear back on. This past November, the company filed a series of trademarks with the names of "AEW Fire," "AEW Blitz," "AEW Firestorm," and "AEW Tidal Wave."