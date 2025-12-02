AEW Files For Several New Trademarks Including 'Tidal Wave,' 'Blitz' & 'Firestorm'

It was late last year when a flood of trademark news regarding AEW came to light, with the promotion filing to claim the names "Maximum Mayhem," "Maximum Combat," and "Maximum Carnage" for future use. In the end, the first two trademarks were never mentioned again, though AEW would hold an event called "Maximum Carnage" for episodes of "Dynamite" and "Collision" in January. Now a year later, history may be repeating itself, albeit with different names, and perhaps with an added wrinkle thrown in.

PWInsider reports that, in the last month, AEW has filed trademarks for "Watch AEW," "AEW Tidal Wave," "AEW Blitz," "AEW Firestorm," and "AEW Fire." While the language for each filing was largely familiar, there were some key differences, with the latter four filings seemingly being for the use of television shows only, while "Watch AEW's" filing included language regarding streaming services. This would suggest that "Watch AEW" could be the name of a potential AEW service, though whether that's the case or not remains unclear.

Whether "Tidal Wave," "Blitz," "Firestorm," and "Fire" become names for upcoming AEW events, or some fall by the waste side similar to "Maximum Mayhem," "Maximum Combat," or even the famous "AEW Shockwave" trademark, remains to be seen. The promotion is set to tape several "themed" episodes of "Dynamite" and "Collision" in the next month, with "Winter is Coming" taking place on December 10 and 13, "Holiday Bash" on December 17, "Dynamite on 34th Street" on December 20, "Christmas Collision" on December 21, and "New Year's Smash" on December 31. As such, any potential use of those trademarks wouldn't come till 2026 at the earliest.