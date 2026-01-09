Natalya Says She 'Felt A Little Sad' After John Cena Lost Final Match At WWE SNME

John Cena's retirement match last month received a mixed reception online, primarily because of how the match ended. According to Natalya on an episode of "Busted Open Radio," she is one of the many who were upset by the conclusion, though she believes it was the intended result.

"It's why everyone is p***ed off about John's final match. ... I think we didn't want it to be his last match," Natalya said. She recalled Cena's last day backstage and the overwhelming emotions that came with it. "I didn't know what the finish was gonna be. I didn't know what they had planned. I just felt a little sad."

She then pointed out that Cena doesn't live far from herself and Tyson Kidd, so she'll likely still see him often. Nonetheless, she felt his retirement was like they were all saying farewell to an old friend.

"He makes us feel something, that's why ... he's connected with so many people around the word," Natalya said, referencing Cena's Make-A-Wish Guinness Book World Record to drive home just how important connection with human beings is to the now-retired veteran. "He transcends professional wrestling because he makes us feel, and how he makes us feel is through the story."

Natalya indicated that she wants the newer generation of wrestlers to take this lesson in and noted how she essentially wants them to follow in Cena's footsteps.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.