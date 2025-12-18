WWE's GUNTHER On Fan Reaction To His Win Over John Cena: 'Suck It Up'

When GUNTHER ended John Cena's career this past weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event, the fans in attendance quickly voiced their displeasure with the result after watching their hero lose in his last match. However, the crowd was not only angered with GUNTHER for winning, but also booed WWE CCO Triple H when he walked out to the ring, having chanted "You f****d up" at "The Game" because he didn't book Cena to win the match. Throughout the week, fans have continued to air their frustration over the conclusion to SNME both online and at "WWE Raw" on Monday, leading "The Ring General" to outline how he feels about beating Cena and the negative reaction to his victory.

"It felt really good ... my tour bus was parked outside the venue and I always kind of had to be escorted through a bunch of people, a bunch of fans to get to the building," he explained during an interview with "TMZ." "The people really wanted to see John win and really wanted to have that. Yeah, that good feel moment with him at the end of it, but it didn't happen. You don't always get what you want."

GUNTHER continued by sending a message to the fans who are still upset about Cena losing on Saturday, claiming that the WWE Universe is at fault for buying into the 17-time World Champion's belief system for too long.

"Suck it up ... if you've been naive enough to think that all of that 'Never Give Up' stuff is going to hold up forever, then yeah, blame yourself," GUNTHER confidently stated. "Stop crying, okay? Life goes on."

