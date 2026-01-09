WWE's Liv Morgan Names Fellow Judgment Day Member Who Helped Her During Recent Injury

At last year's WWE Survivor Series 2025, Liv Morgan made her return from injury during Dominik Mysterio's match against John Cena, helping her Judgment Day stablemate secure the win and the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Looking back at 2025 while on the "What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon" podcast, Morgan reflected on her time away due to injury and how Raquel Rodriguez helped her through it.

"When I tore my shoulder in 2022, I accepted it. It was my first injury. I was like, 'Okay, I'll come back from this.' But this injury really mentally messed with me," Morgan said. While she typically believes everything happens for a reason, with this injury, she had trouble accepting things. "And then Raquel said something so nonchalant. She's like, 'Well, sister, I think when you lose your faith, that's when you're supposed to have the most faith.'"

Morgan then admitted that she was feeling sorry for herself, but hearing Rodriguez's advice helped her pick herself back up. It ended up being the reality check she needed.

"I also think just those five months by myself, [after] being in WWE since I was twenty years old and feeling it be such a prevalent part of my life before then, [to] not being involved? It was hard for me."

According to Morgan, her relationship with WWE is somewhat unconventional, as she believes all good things in her life came because of WWE. "Being 31, and having [these] five months of isolation where I'm not 'Liv Morgan?' ... It was an adjustment, for sure."

