Some Within AEW Were Unhappy Regarding Recent MJF Promo

Maxwell Jacob Friedman may have captured the AEW World Championship at Worlds End, but it's his return promo from the December 17 edition of "AEW Dynamite" that's still making headlines. In the promo, MJF compared Swerve Strickland to Sean "P Diddy" Combs, something that didn't sit well with many fans, and according to a new report, some within AEW weren't happy about the line, either.

Fightful Select reported on Friday that there were a number of people not happen about the line. Fightful also confirmed a previous report on "Wrestling Observer Live" that the "Diddy" line was not known by other talent before it happened.

During the promo, MJF referenced Strickland as "Shane Strickland," the ring name he used at the beginning of his career, and also mentioned Strickland's time in WWE. MJF, who is no stranger to promos that toe the line, said that Strickland, who is a rapper, reminded him of another famous musician and even brought up baby oil before making the direct comparison, naming Diddy. The disgraced celebrity was sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution. He was acquitted on three other counts, including racketeering.

The main point of MJF's return promo, however, was for him to insert himself into the triple threat match at the upcoming pay-per-view, making the match a four-way. He cashed in his Casino Gauntlet contract and went on to defeat Strickland, "Hangman" Adam Page, and then-champion Samoa Joe to win the AEW World Championship at Worlds End.