Matt Hardy Says Former AEW Champ Is 'Much Better Than People Think' At Storytelling

TNA star Matt Hardy has given credit to a former AEW World Champion who he feels doesn't get the credit he deserves for his storytelling ability.

That former champion is none other than Kenny Omega, who has recently established himself as a man who wants back in the main event scene now that MJF is the AEW World Champion, and wants revenge for surpassing his record of being the longest reigning champion. During a recent edition of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Hardy was asked if he believes Omega could have one more run as an AEW World Champion in him, despite all of the health issues he has dealt with over the years. Not only does Hardy believe that Omega could be champion again, but that he's actually a better storyteller than people give him credit for.

"Do I think he could be in that position again? Of course, I think he's be a great choice for AEW World Champion. I just think he needs to be utilized as smart as possible, and he's also a good storyteller from the overall capacity, not just in the ring telling a story in the context within a match, but he is a good storyteller of whatever, a bigger, broader story. I think he is much better at that than people think, just because he's so known for working the die hard style like New Japan and just putting on these crazy blockbuster matches. I think if he worked smarter with better stories, I think he do great in that position, and I think you use him sparingly, like make him seem more special whenever you use him, especially if he's going out to have a killer match."

