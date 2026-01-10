Giulia Beats Alexa Bliss With Lots Of Helps, Retains Women's U.S. Title On SmackDown

Last week, Giulia got a surprising win to dethrone Chelsea Green. Seven days later, Giulia was able to retain the women's U.S. title in the first defense of her second title reign on "SmackDown".

Giulia dominated the match early on, with the help of Kiana James. Wade Barrett pointed out that she interfered three times by the first commercial break. Bliss finally got the upper hand briefly and delivered a Blockbuster, but Giulia responded with a running knee. Bliss was about to connect with the Sister Abigail when James distracted the ref. Bliss was able to connect with a DDT, but James distracted her once again. Lash Legend shoved Bliss off the turnbuckle while the ref was checking on James and Giulia landed a Northern Lights Bomb on Bliss for the win.

Before the match, Bliss has dismissed Legend and Nia Jax. After she walked away, Jax commented that she was rude. Following the match, Legend took Bliss down with a forearm before Jax landed the An-NIA-lator on Bliss. Bliss was an easy target since her former tag partner, Charlotte Flair, was not there.