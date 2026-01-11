Mark Briscoe Defeats Hechicero, Retains TNT Title On AEW Collision

Mark Briscoe has claimed that big things will be in store for The Conglomeration in 2026, and one of those things will be a long reign for Briscoe as the AEW TNT Champion. However, that reign was put under pressure by Hechicero of The Don Callis Family on the January 10 episode of "AEW Collision," but it was Briscoe who walked away victorious in his second title defense.

Hechicero spent the early going trying to go for the right arm and shoulder of the champion, but Briscoe was able to keep his distance and use some of his aerial offense to take the early advantage. That would come back to haunt Briscoe as he nailed a Drop Kick through the ring ropes, but was caught in an Armbar by Hechicero on the outside after he went for a Froggy Bow off the apron. Hechicero continued to target the shoulder by ramming Briscoe into the ring post as the match went to commercial. During the break, Hechicero would use a chair to his advantage, and once the action returned to the ring, he could continue to ground the champion with attacks on the shoulder, despite Briscoe daring him to keep attacking.

Back from commercial, and Hechicero was still in control as he locked in another submission after a Sunset Flip, which was broken up by Briscoe after he reached the ropes. Briscoe attempted to fight back, but he was once again caught in an Armbar as the match reached the ten-minute mark, with the champion reaching the ropes for a second time. It was only when the match left the ring again that Briscoe started a comeback, breaking up a Rear Naked Choke by slamming Hechicero on the entrance ramp, and after nailing a Tope and a Fisherman's Buster, Briscoe regained control of the match.

The bout almost ended when Hechicero spiked Briscoe with a Head Scissors, but after nailing a knee in the corner, Hechicero was knocked off the top by Briscoe after biting his forehead, who followed up with a Froggy Bow. Briscoe was too hurt to make a cover as Hechicero locked in a Crucifix pin for a near fall, but Briscoe used the challenger's momentum against him to hit a Jay Driller for the win, retaining his title in the process. After the bout, Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong came to the ring to celebrate with Briscoe as The Conglomeration stood tall.