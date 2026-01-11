Former WWE NIL Talent AJ Ferrari Arrested On Outstanding Warrant

Legal troubles continue for former WWE NIL talent AJ Ferrari (real name Albert Ferrari) as a recent traffic stop resulted in him being arrested.

According to a report from The Daily Nebraskan, a Nebraska state trooper pulled over Ferrari on January 9 for speeding at 90mph on eastbound I-80 near Waverly. Amidst the stop, the trooper then found out that Ferrari had an outstanding warrant to his name, at which point Ferrari was arrested and lodged into Lancaster County Jail on a fugitive from justice charge. The outstanding warrant, issued in October 2025, reportedly cited Ferrari for evading arrest in Allen, Texas, a suburb of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The University of Nebraska, in which Ferrari wrestles, released a statement on the incident, saying "The Nebraska Athletic Department is aware of the arrest of AJ Ferrari on Friday night related to an outstanding warrant in Texas. We are awaiting more information from legal authorities involved and have no additional comment at this time."

Ferrari, a former Oklahoma State and Cal State Bakersfield wrestler, joined the Nebraska team in the summer of 2025 as a redshirt junior. As of this writing, his future on the team remains unclear.

In 2022, Ferrari was arrested and charged with sexual battery. The same year, OSU dismissed him from its respective wrestling team. Legal charges against Ferrari were later dropped in 2023 due to concerns for the accusing party's health.

In December 2021, WWE announced Ferrari as a member of its inaugural WWE NIL (Next In Line) class alongside the likes of Haley and Hanna Cavinder, Lexi Gordon, and Aleeya Hutchins.