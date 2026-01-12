Matt Hardy Shares His Hopes For TNA Viewership During AMC Premiere

This upcoming Thursday, TNA will begin its multi-year deal with AMC when "iMPACT" debuts on the network, and although there's plenty of excitement regarding the promotion's future, total viewership will ultimately dictate the program's life on cable. Unfortunately, with wrestling viewership taking a hit across the board due to Nielsen's new "Big Data + Panel" system, TNA could be facing an uphill battle out the gate. That said, TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy has remained optimistic about the company's debut on AMC, as he recently shared the rating he believes the first episode can draw and spoke about the importance of the show streaming on Access TV and TNA plus.

"I think if it did 300,000 viewers, that would be amazing," he stated on "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy." "I have no idea. I mean, they seem like they're pushing it pretty hard. I know on AXS and with all the information I have with that and the TNA plus, over 100,000 people end up watching it every week is kind of what it is between subscriptions and the deal with the AXS TV. So, I don't know, man. I mean, we are on a channel that everyone can get now ... I don't want to set expectations too high, but I do feel like it's going to do good and I think we're going to build."

Hardy admitted that hoping for 300,000 viewers for the first episode is shooting high, but believes it's attainable due to the curiosity that fans have about TNA's debut. On Thursday, The Hardys are set to team with Elijah against Order 4 in a Six Man Tag Team Match before the brothers take on The Righteous this Saturday at TNA Genesis for the tag titles.

