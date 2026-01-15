One Of His Most Popular Gimmicks Is A 'Touchy Subject' For WWE's Finn Balor

Finn Balor then tried to recall if there ever was a moment in the gimmick he'd consider his favorite in his current promotion, but expressed that there always had to be a reason for him to devolve into the Demon when it came to WWE, which he didn't agree with.

"In my mind, it was always just a cool entrance. ... You know, Braveheart puts on the battle paint and he goes to war, and that's the way it was for me," he explained. Balor felt that WWE officials instead wanted it to be more of a transformation, which he believes took away from Finn Balor as a character. "So, then it became the point where Finn wasn't good enough, only the Demon could win. So then, like, Finn was lesser than the Demon, when they're supposed to be the same, right?"

That was just one of several issues Balor had with the Demon presentation in WWE. He also wasn't thrilled that the appearances were advertised ahead of time. "I like it to be a surprise, like: 'Oh, s**t! The Demon's here!' ... And it just comes out and kicks ass," he noted. "But favorite moment would probably be [NXT] Takeover: UK." That entrance was Jack 'The Ripper' themed, with Balor successfully defending the WWE NXT Championship against Samoa Joe.

Although Balor doesn't believe that the Demon has been used to its full potential in WWE, he admitted that he'd love to go back to utilizing the persona; however, he would want more creative control.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes." and provided a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.