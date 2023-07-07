Finn Balor Explains Why His Demon Persona 'Became A Crutch' In WWE

Finn Balor's early days in WWE are well known and marked by his "Demon" persona. Though the persona existed for Balor before WWE, it became a much stronger piece of his character during his time on "WWE NXT" and more so on the WWE main roster. However, the appearance of the painted-covered alter-ego has become much more seldom. On the "After the Bell" podcast, Balor explained his view on the Demon persona as a "crutch."

"It became a crutch, and I'll hold my hand up and say like, 'I'm guilty of trying to please too many people and not pleasing myself," he said, "And the thing with that character, or even a lot of the stuff that I was doing in WWE in general, was a result of trying to please too many people. Be it the creative team, the writing team, the merchandise team, the promotions team, the tickets team, and not really pleasing myself."