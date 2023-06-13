Finn Balor Teases Adding New Member To Judgment Day On WWE Raw

Damian Priest is out and JD McDonagh is in — is that the personnel change that Judgment Day could be undergoing? On last night's "WWE Raw," Finn Balor — the leader of the heel faction — seemingly hinted at recruiting fellow Irishman McDonagh to Judgment Day, as cameras caught the two men in conversation backstage.

"The important thing is not to make friends, it's to make an impact — you can do that, JD," Balor told McDonagh.

The conversation was cut short when Priest entered the frame, but not before McDonagh assured Balor that he was going to deal with "the other problem" on behalf of his countryman. Those specific words from McDonagh seemed to confuse Priest as he and Balor had an awkward conversation where they congratulated each other for their recent change in fortunes.

While Balor congratulated Priest for securing a spot in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, Priest did the same as he urged Balor to defeat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank. However, things got interesting when Balor posed Priest with a question.

"When you win that contract, you wouldn't be cashing in on me, would you?" Balor asked Priest. The question rubbed Priest the wrong way, who gave Balor his word that he would commit no such act. However, Priest turned around and asked Balor to stick to his promises as well, implying that Balor cost him a shot at defeating Rollins the previous week.

Clearly, the segment hinted at more tension between the Judgment Day members, a week after Priest teased a babyface turn. The idea of McDonagh aligning with Balor isn't far-fetched. Incidentally, both men hail from the town of Bray in Ireland, and Balor trained McDonagh when the latter was a teenager trying to break into the business.