Damian Priest Breaks Character To Shake Seth Rollins' Hand After WWE Raw

Could Damian Priest be on the verge of leaving The Judgment Day? During the closing segment of this week's "WWE Raw," Priest had an awkward interaction with Finn Balor, who tried to get involved in his stablemate's World Heavyweight Championship bout against Seth Rollins, only to inadvertently distract Priest, allowing Rollins to nail the Stomp for the victory.

The chaotic finish was followed by a staredown between Rollins and Balor, which seemed to suggest that Balor was next in line to challenge for the top title on the "WWE Raw" brand.

After the show went off the air, Rollins praised Priest for being a worthy first opponent of his title reign and proceeded to invite Judgment Day to the ring for a handshake. To the surprise of many fans in Hartford, Connecticut, and Balor himself, Priest walked back to the ring to shake Rollins' hand. However, Balor remained on the stage and watched Priest essentially break character.

Seth Rollins had Damien Priest shake his hand off the air after #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/M88Pe8RL1z — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestle) June 6, 2023

Fans believe that the series of events could lead to Priest receiving a push on the red brand. Earlier this month, a report suggested that Priest had won over WWE officials with his performance against Bad Bunny at Backlash and was now "seen as one of the top-level players in the company going forward." As such, the idea of Priest being earmarked as Rollins' first challenger did not catch many by surprise.

With Priest and Balor seemingly at odds, it remains to be seen if the Judgment Day stars hash out their differences as WWE continues to build towards the Money in the Bank premium live event. Neither Priest nor Balor will be in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match this year, meaning one or the other could challenge Rollins for the title at the July 1 event in London, England.