Natalya On Maxxine Dupri Losing WWE Women's IC Title On Raw: 'This Is Her Chance'

During last week's "WWE Raw," Maxxine Dupri's Women's Intercontinental Championship reign came to an end after 49 days, making it the shortest run with the title thus far. While some are upset that Becky Lynch is holding the championship again, Natalya believes this could be an important turning point for Dupri's career in pro wrestling.

During an episode of "Busted Open Radio," the veteran claimed she'll be getting on the phone to talk Dupri up. "I'm gonna text her after we're done ... recording this today. I'm gonna say, 'This is your chance now, more than ever, to show who the hell you are!'" Natalya said. She also shared her belief that the "real work" starts when life stops being easy and starts presenting challenges like the one Dupri is currently facing.

Natalya cited Bianca Belair as an example of someone who pushed through difficult circumstances and became a star. Even today, Belair is still dealing with adversity, like her current injury, and Natalya suggested that Dupri should be able to do the same thing.

"She lost; she's no longer a champion, but I now want to see her come back stronger than she's ever come before," the veteran added, repeating how it's vital to work harder after losing the title. "Some people come out much stronger, but not everybody does! Not everybody recovers. And so I want Maxxine to shove it up Becky's ass! Like: 'You know what? You wanna cheat? You wanna f**ck with me? You wanna be a spoiled, entitled b**ch? Watch me show you who the hell I am!' And then we see a different side of Maxxine that we've never have before!"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provided a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.