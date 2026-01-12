Backstage News On Whether Chris Jericho Is Expected To Appear On WWE Raw In Germany

As rumors continue to swirl about Chris Jericho's possible return to WWE, reports indicate that the former AEW World Champion is not in Germany for "WWE Raw" on Monday. According to PWInsider Elite, there are no creative plans for "Y2J" to appear on the red brand on Monday from Dusseldorf.

PWIE reported they were told Jericho remains in the United States as WWE continues its European tour. Fightful Select also reported Monday ahead of the show that Jericho had not been seen anywhere backstage, and sources claimed he was not factored in to plans they had seen. Last Monday, the outlet reported that AEW had given them no indication that Jericho had left Tony Khan's company. When asked in an official capacity, AEW did not respond to Fightful's request.

The report comes after many fans believed Jericho, who remains on the AEW roster page as of this writing, would make an appearance during "Raw's" one-year Netflix anniversary last week, which was also "Stranger Things" themed, following the release of the show's final season. "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce made a reference to "breaking the walls down" on social media prior to the show.

Rumors that Jericho could appear at the Royal Rumble from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 31 continue. AEW's Khan continued to praise the star as recently as last week and gave no hint as to whether or not Jericho was debating his company.