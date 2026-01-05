WWE RAW GM Uses Interesting Phrase In Preview Video

WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce hyped up this week's show, and a line he used to promote the show has got many on social media talking about a potential return of a former world champion.

This week's Raw will mark the first anniversary of the show on Netflix, with several titles on the line. Pearce, in a video posted on social media while walking his dog, previewed the various matches on the card. While hyping the Women's Tag Team title match, he used the phrase "who can break down the walls," a line popularized by former AEW star Chris Jericho.

"All right, everybody, Monday Night Raw is live from Brooklyn, New York, and it is our one-year anniversary on Netflix, and we have a stacked card. First things first, breaking news — for the first time in six months, Liv Morgan will be in singles action against Lyra Valkyria, and do not forget three humongous championship matches. Who can break down the walls and claim the gold? Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley face the Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Championship."

There's been some speculation that Jericho could be WWE-bound, after not being used on AEW television for the last several months of his AEW contract. Pearce also previewed the other matches on the card, which included the Women's Intercontinental Championship clash between Maxxine Dupri and Becky Lynch, and the World Heavyweight Championship clash between CM Punk and Bron Breakker.

"My longtime, close, personal friend, the best women's wrestler on the planet, and it's not just her saying it, it's Sports Illustrated, it's Bleacher Report, it's the guy in the street, it's Riley [his dog], Becky Lynch challenges Maxxine Dupri for the Women's Intercontinental Championship," he added. "And the big one, for the World Heavyweight Title, badass Bron Breakker goes one-on-one with the World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk. I have known Punk for more than 25 years and have never seen him more focused."

The first Raw of 2026 will take place at the Barclays Center in New York.