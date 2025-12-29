Chris Jericho On WWE Return: 'You Never Know'

Chris Jericho's next move in pro wrestling has been a hot topic in the industry for the past few months, with a report emerging yesterday that suggests Jericho could be back in WWE as soon as next week. Before that news broke, appearing on his own livestream, Jericho responded to a fan who brought up the topic while expressing how important his 1999 WWE debut was to him.

"Thank you for watching the '99 debut at your grandparents house! 'Hoping you make your return to WWE.' Well, you never know, right? You never know!" Jericho said.

Several weeks back, Jericho confirmed that he will be back in a wrestling ring next year, maintaining that he isn't done with the industry but is still figuring things out. At the time, he didn't specify whether it'll be in WWE or AEW.

Despite Jericho being vague or outright avoiding the question, some veterans like Diamond Dallas Page firmly believe that he'll be returning to WWE during next year's Royal Rumble. DDP even publicly declared that he's willing to bet $100,000 that the veteran will be at the major Premium Live Event. Others, like Matt Hardy, took a more logical approach to Jericho's next move, as Hardy noted that he believes AEW has had their share of him in many ways and that he's creatively done everything that he can in the promotion. When it comes to WWE, Hardy thinks it'll be a huge moment and a big deal for WWE, but Jericho has always known when to go away and when to return.

