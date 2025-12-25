Matt Hardy Discusses AEW's Chris Jericho Possibly Returning To WWE

Former AEW star Matt Hardy sees the merits of Chris Jericho returning to WWE.

Hardy, on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, began by lauding Jericho's contribution to the pro wrestling business, while arguing how he could've still been in the main event picture in AEW, although he thinks the fans may not have wanted to see him in such a position. He feels that the time is right for him to return to WWE, and he feels that WWE would book him well, in what will likely be his last run in the promotion.

"I almost think it's one of those things where I just think the AEW fanbase has had their share of Chris Jericho in many ways, and I think creatively he's done pretty much everything he can do there. I mean, unless they want to put him back into the main event mix, but I don't think the fanbase would be up for that, even though they could probably make that work in some capacity. Chris has always been really good at understanding when it's like time to go away or take time off and come back and recharge or refresh," Hardy said. "I feel like if he came back to WWE, it'd be a huge moment, especially in a Royal Rumble, whatever, wherever that appearance would, it would be massive. And then I feel like there would be a good run he could do, even if it is his last run and he retires at the end of it, like Cena did. But I think they would honor him and do right by him. And I think it'd be a big deal for WWE, especially in the immediate future."

The tag team legend thinks that Jericho could be used for a year or more on WWE television if the former AEW World Champion's strengths are highlighted on WWE programming. Jericho's contract in AEW is set to expire at the end of the year, which gives him and WWE an option for him to return at the Royal Rumble.