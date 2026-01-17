WWE HOFer Kevin Nash Misses Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee hasn't been on commentary in WWE since Wrestlepalooza back in September 2025, and before that, he was on a four-month hiatus. While some have been critical of the former NFL player's commentary work, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash admits he misses hearing him on television, as he explained on his "Kliq This" podcast.

"It took me a long time to warm up – and I'm talking like a couple of months – to McAfee on 'Raw,' and now it's like I miss McAfee on 'Raw.' I thought he brought a lot to 'Raw,'" Nash said. "Am I the only one?"

Nash then opined that he watches McAfee's ESPN show on cable television once or twice a week, even going as far as recording the show if he misses it.

Earlier in the episode, Nash explained that he believes in a "less is more" approach to commentary, which is why he isn't the biggest fan of Joe Tessitore. However, he did admit that Tessitore has improved in his opinion, joking that the commentator must listen to his podcast, as he seems to have adjusted his style. "He was chill; he was a little more chill I thought. Sometimes you just gotta point s**t out!" he noted.

Before his Wrestlepalooza appearance, McAfee explained that he personally stepped away from commentary and WWE due to becoming exhausted while working there.

