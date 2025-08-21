Triple H On ESPN: Pat McAfee Will Return To WWE At Wrestlepalooza In Indianapolis

WWE fans last saw Pat McAfee at Money in the Bank as he provided commentary alongside Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. Shortly thereafter, McAfee disappeared from WWE television due to mental exhaustion, with Corey Graves replacing him as the co-commentator of "WWE Raw." Per WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, McAfee will finally be back under a WWE roof next month when the company heads to his home turf of Indianapolis.

"The thing that's great about it is it's like getting Christmas early now," Levesque told "ESPN SportsCenter" in reference to the upcoming Wrestlepalooza premium live event, which will air on the new ESPN DTC service on September 20. "The whole thing starts now. Nobody presents big events bigger or creates big events bigger than the WWE and nobody presents them to fans better than ESPN. So, this is the perfect partnership. Starting early, September 20, Wrestlepalooza, in the home of the one and only Pat McAfee, who's like family to us. Pat will be there. He's going to light the place up. It's going to be exciting. Indianapolis, we were just there for the Royal Rumble. 70,000 fans there. It was incredible, so we're looking forward to being back there."

Prior to joining WWE as a broadcaster and part-time wrestler, McAfee spent much time on the football field as a punter for the Indianapolis Colts. His football-related work has since continued as he serves as an analyst on "College GameDay" and the host of "The Pat McAfee Show."

As of now, it is unknown if McAfee will simply be attending Wrestlepalooza or resume his work as a WWE broadcaster. Wrestlepalooza will mark the first WWE PLE to broadcast on ESPN's direct-to-consumer service. Rumored matches for the event include John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes.