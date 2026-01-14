WWE Men's Speed Champion Jasper Troy Crushes Tavion Heights To Retain Title

Jasper Troy completed the first defense of his WWE Speed Championship over Tavion Heights during "WWE NXT."

Heights earned the first opportunity at Troy's title since he dethroned El Grande Americano in November, beating Lexis King in just eight seconds in the final of a tournament to determine the number one contender. Heights had defeated WWE ID prospect Eli Knight in the semi-finals, while King had defeated former NXT Tag Team Champion Andre Chase on his side of the bracket.

The challenger lasted four out of the five minutes allotted to the bout, surviving an early onslaught from the champion before bouncing back with a powerslam, a belly-to-belly suplex, and a frog splash for a near-fall.Troy got the win clean over his rival with a Black Hole Slam as less than a minute remained on the clock, pinning Heights and leaving him in the ring as he celebrated with his title.

After the match, Heights was getting back to his feet when King emerged behind him and attacked him, indicating their feud will continue unbound by Speed rules. Troy continues his reign beyond 64 days. At the time of writing nothing further has been said of Troy's reign as Speed Champion nor the rivalry between Heights and King, though Robert Stone was shown in a backstage segment informing King he would have to report the post-match assault to General Manager, Ava.