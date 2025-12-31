Tavion Heights Wins WWE NXT Men's Speed Tournament

Tavion Heights made quick work of Lexis King to secure his shot at the WWE Men's Speed Championship.

Meeting Heights in the finals of the Men's Speed Championship tournament on Tuesday night's "WWE NXT," King hyped himself up in the ring corner with a series of slaps to his own face. Upon the sound of the bell, however, Heights charged at King, then flattened him with a Belly-To-Belly suplex. Seemingly too stunned by the move, King wasn't able to kick out of the cover that followed, allowing Heights to capture the win in a mere eight seconds — something "NXT" commentators acknowledged as a possible Speed match record.

With his win, Heights has now also guaranteed himself a future shot at the Men's Speed Championship, which is currently held by "WWE LFG" season one winner Jasper Troy. Troy wasted no time confronting Heights after the tournament finals, with the former No Quarter Catch Crew member making it clear that the Speed title would have his name on it next.

On his path to clutching this upcoming title match, Heights defeated WWE ID talent Eli Knight in a semi-finals tournament contest, also courtesy of a belly-to-belly suplex. Meanwhile, King emerged victorious over Chase U leader Andre Chase via the Coronation (swinging neckbreaker) last week.

Elsewhere on this week's "NXT," Ethan Page successfully defended his NXT North American Championship against TNA Wrestling star Moose. A singles match between former friends Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley was finalized for next week's New Year's Evil special as well.