WWE Men's Speed Tournament Results

Tavion Heights and Lexis King are each one step closer to the WWE Speed Championship.

The latest Speed tournament kicked off on Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT" with Tavion Heights taking on WWE ID talent Eli Knight. Knight burst out the gate with a pair of dropkicks that sent Heights crashing to the floor and positioned for him to follow with a springboard moonsault. Upon their return to the ring, Knight's momentum continued with a frog splash, a double back heel kick, and a second moonsault — all of which Heights managed to power through. When Knight then looked for a third moonsault, Heights rolled out of the way, paving the way for him to hit a match-winning belly-to-belly suplex with one minute left on the clock.

Elsewhere in the tournament, it took nearly the entire three minutes for a winner to emerge between Lexis King and Chase U leader Andre Chase. In this match's final moments, Chase tripped up King with a Russian leg sweep, then locked him in an armbar. With King refusing to tap, Chase released the hold, only to meet an elbow to the face. Unfortunately for Chase, King delivered more damage to his face with double boots before following up with the Coronation (swinging neckbreaker) for the pinfall.

With their respective victories, Heights and King will now face off with each other in the tournament finals on next week's "NXT." "WWE LFG" season one winner Jasper Troy currently reigns as the WWE Speed Champion, having dethroned El Grande Americano last month.