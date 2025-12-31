Izzi Dame And Tatum Paxley Set For Rematch At WWE NXT New Year's Evil

Former NXT Women's Champion Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame are set to go one-on-one once again, this time, at New Year's Evil, after Paxley had been terrorizing The Culling following Dame costing her the title at Gold Rush. The match was made official during an in-ring segment where Paxley interrupted Dame on "WWE NXT" on Tuesday.

Dame stormed down to the ring during the show to confront her former friend after Paxley burst through the wall near the ring on last week's show, armed with a chainsaw, as Dame was taking on Lola Vice. After the match was made official on Tuesday, Dame went to deliver a big boot to Paxley as she went to leave the ring, but the former champion caught her with the Psycho Trap.

Paxley was defeated by Dame at Deadline on December 6, but after The Culling's mind games during the match, Paxley continued to taunt the faction backstage, Nikko Vance and Shawn Spears included.