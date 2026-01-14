CJ Perry Sees Big Things In Former WWE NXT Champion's Future

Former WWE star CJ Perry is hoping that former NXT Champion Oba Femi wins the men's Royal Rumble and predicts a bright future for him.

Femi recently vacated his title, with him reportedly set to join the main roster. Perry, while speaking on TMZ's "Inside The Ring," said she thinks highly of Femi and wants to see him win the Royal Rumble.

"I could see it [Gunther winning the Royal Rumble]. I actually think that Oba is going to [win it]," she said. "I was looking up his height yesterday. He's 6'6", and like 300 lb of solid muscle. It's insane. Like, these are the people that I'm going to be searching for. You know, this is where I'm going to be like searching for — he's young and he's jacked and he's so athletic and I think he has a high chance to debut and win [the Rumble]."

She caveated that opinion by stating that she, obviously, wants her husband Rusev to win, but if not him, she's tipping Oba Femi to win it. Perry assessed that for Femi to become a major star, he has to stay healthy, while she also feels WWE has to book him strongly for him to reach the potential that many are predicting him to have.

"A very big thing is for him to stay like healthy. That's one of the big like — why these call-ups are happening right now as well is because we have a lot of the people on the main roster out because of injury. So it gives openings for people to come up," she said. "And then the second thing is, you know, he's a babyface and he's this huge guy and he's so over, and they have a lot of iconic heels on the roster right now. And so I think him pursuing these heels and then beating them, you know, that could be a great way to build momentum as well."

Perry added that she's a huge fan of the former NXT star and feels that he has something special about him.