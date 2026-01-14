Vince & Linda McMahon Oppose Order To Protect Anonymity In WWE 'Ring Boy' Lawsuit

Vince and Linda McMahon have opposed a proposed order to keep the plaintiffs anonymous in the ongoing "Ring Boy" child sexual abuse case filed against them, WWE, and TKO in Maryland District Court.

The lawsuit was filed in October 2024 on the behalf of five anonymous plaintiffs, alleging that the McMahons and WWE had lapsed in their duty of care to them in their working capacity as "Ring Boys," during which time they were subject to alleged sexual abuse at the hands of late referee Mel Phillips, as well as making endeavors to obscure the abuse from any scrutiny.

Three more plaintiffs joined the suit with an amended complaint in April last year, though in December it was ruled by Judge James K. Bredar that the suit would be entering the discovery phase. Plaintiff Seven's complaint had been dismissed without prejudice, with Plaintiffs Two and Six allowed to continue their case against Linda McMahon specifically, and all seven plaintiffs allowed to continue their case against Vince McMahon, WWE, and TKO.

On June 9, the defendants each filed a motion – which was subsequently granted – to extend the deadline for their responses to the complaints as the case moves forward. That deadline is now set for this Friday, January 16. But there has since been some contention as it pertains to the anonymity of the plaintiffs, with a filing on Tuesday requesting that the Interim Order for anonymity be extended.

It's noted that the parties had met on December 18, 2025, to discuss that effect; despite having agreed to the initial Interim Protective Order, Linda and Vince McMahon now oppose the desire to continue as such and thus the motion has been made for the Judge to decide. WWE and TKO Group Holdings had informed Plaintiffs, per the filing, that they took no position on the matter at the time. It should be noted that, although Plaintiffs are publicly protected by anonymity, the defendants are aware of each of their identities.