Latest Update In WWE Ring Boy Lawsuit

While Janel Grant's sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon remains ongoing, and a shareholder lawsuit against WWE for their merger with Endeavor is in the deposition phase, just as important is the ongoing WWE Ring Boy lawsuit. Filed in the fall of 2024, the lawsuit saw five former WWE ring boys accuse WWE, TKO, McMahon, and his wife, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, of covering up the sexual abuse of ring boys by former WWE employees Mel Phillips, Terry Garvin, and Pat Patterson, allegations that have existed since the 1980s. In April, three other ring boys joined the lawsuit, only weeks after the McMahon's and TKO filed to have the lawsuit dismissed.

Now eight months later, a significant development has taken place with the case. Taking to X on Thursday afternoon, Brandon Thurston reported that the judge in the Ring Boy lawsuit ordered that the case continue, albeit with some modifications. While the April motion for dismissal by the defendants was largely rejected, it was granted in the case of John Doe 7 for all defendants, and John Doe's 1, 3, 4, 5, 8 in the case of Linda McMahon, meaning such charges were dismissed, though plaintiffs can refile amended complaints if they choose to do so.

BREAKING: The judge in the ring boy lawsuit orders the case to continue, with some separation on which plaintiffs have claims against whom. WWE, TKO, Vince McMahon, and Linda McMahon remain defendants. Judge issued an accompanying 48-page opinion. Story soon for POST Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/slDFkviVgf — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) December 11, 2025

The defendants had asked the court to dismiss all the claims for lack of jurisdiction among other reasons. This ruling narrowly rejects that motion. The defendants' filings up to this point nor the judge have responded yet to the merits of the ring boys' claims of abuse. — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) December 11, 2025

There are 8 ring boy plaintiffs. 7 of them continue with the case. As a result of the ruling, the claims of John Doe 7 are dismissed without prejudice. Only John Does 2 and 6 stick with Linda McMahon. The remaining 7 plaintiffs stick with WWE/TKO and Vince McMahon. — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) December 11, 2025

Beyond that, the remaining claims made against Linda McMahon by John Doe's 2 and 6 will proceed, as will the claims against McMahon, WWE, and TKO by all other plaintiffs. Plenty of questions still remain to be answered regarding the judge's filing, and it was noted by Thurston that neither the defendants nor the judge had made an official response to the plaintiffs' claims, the latter unable to make any judgments at this stage of legal proceedings. Also unclear is the next steps regarding the case, as no future court date has been revealed as of this writing.