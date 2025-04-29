Three New Plantiffs Join Expanded Ring Boy Lawsuit Against WWE, Pat Patterson Accused

Three more anonymous plaintiffs have joined the "Ring Boy" lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and Linda McMahon. The lawsuit was filed by five anonymous plaintiffs – each named John Doe – in Maryland alleging that the McMahons had neglected and failed to protect them from sexual abuse at the hands of WWE ring announcer Mel Phillips while working as "Ring Boys" for the company.

Earlier this month, the defendants filed to dismiss the lawsuit, with Linda McMahon's attorneys arguing that she had not met nor employed the five plaintiffs to her recollection, while Vince McMahon's attorneys suggested the plaintiffs had filed the suit in Maryland to take advantage of the Child Victims Act of 2023, despite what they describe as a lack of personal jurisdiction from the state court.

On Monday an amended complaint was filed by the plaintiffs, including three new accounts from the anonymously described John Does Six, Seven, and Eight. The complaint also names Pat Patterson and Terry Garvin as those to have participated in their own alleged sexual abuse and harassment of the "Ring Boys."

John Doe Three described meeting Garvin and Patterson, who had seen him with Phillips, with Garvin allegedly putting his hands on John Doe Three's shoulders and telling him he did not have to try to become a wrestler, with an implication he could do something sexual for him instead.

John Doe Six also describes being told he needed to stay overnight in Pat Patterson's room, with Patterson allegedly supplying him alcohol before putting pornography on the television and forcing him to engage in oral sex.