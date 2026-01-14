Booker T Thinks WWE SmackDown Story Is 'Best Thing In The World' For Trick Williams

Although it's yet to be officially announced, it's safe to say that Trick Williams has landed himself a spot on the "WWE SmackDown" roster after having appeared on the show in two consecutive weeks and being inserted into the Undisputed WWE Championship tournament to determine a number one contender for the title. Last Friday, Williams interrupted Randy Orton to kickoff "SmackDown" before defeating Rey Fenix in singles action, and according to WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T, there's no better wrestling legend that the former NXT Champion could be paired with following his call-up to the main roster.

"Trick Williams, to be able to sit under that learning tree and be able to learn and be guided through these landmines and shown exactly the 'What not to do' and how to go out there and really get over and feel your way through this thing man, he's going to be working with a guy that's going to be able to teach him so much. So much more than he could have ever learned in 'NXT' in three years," Booker stated on "Hall of Fame." "With Randy, like I say, three months this dude could be literally on his way to taking over this thing man ... go out here and show this kid how to go out there and perform, under the bright lights without a net, without an umbrella."

The Undisputed WWE Championship tournament will officially begin this Friday, where four singles matches will take place, with each winner advancing to a Fatal Four Way at Saturday Night's Main Event later this month. The new number one contender will then challenge for the title at the Royal Rumble on January 31. Williams is currently scheduled to fight Matt Cardona in the first round, while Orton will enter battle with The Miz.

