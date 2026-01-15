Davis & Doyle Earn AEW Tag Title Shot Against FTR

The Don Callis Family's Jake Doyle and Mark Davis teamed up for the first time on "AEW Dynamite" and they took out three other teams in the four-way tornado tag team match to become the new number one contenders for FTR's AEW World Tag Team Championships. The team defeated JetSpeed, the Young Bucks, and the Gates of Agony to earn the shot at Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler at a later date.

Matt and Nick Jackson worked alongside "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight to start out the match, attempting to keep the bigger men on the heel teams down. They traded off who got to deliver punches to Davis and Doyle in the corner, and hit double superkicks to both men. The Don Callis Family members were able to dodge double BTE triggers, however.

Toa Liona hit a moonsault off the apron, taking out most of the field on the outside, but after a commercial break, it was the Young Bucks and JetSpeed on top once again, clearing out the heels until they had to face one another. The Gates of Agony almost had the victory after Liona stacked the Bucks on his shoulders, but Bailey took them all out with a 450 splash/double knees combination.

The match rolled on and it was then the Bucks who looked to have the match won after a BTE trigger to Knight, but Ricochet pulled the referee out of the ring. The AEW National Champion was taken out by Jack Perry, who came out of nowhere. In the end, it was Davis to hit a piledriver on Knight for the win. After the match, they were confronted by FTR, and the teams brawled before they were separated by security.