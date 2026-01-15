IPWA Responds To Priscilla Kelly (FKA Gigi Dolin) Controversy

Former WWE talent Priscilla Kelly – FKA Gigi Dolin – recently deactivated all of her social media accounts after getting backlash from her fans on social media for announcing a wrestling booking in an Israeli-based promotion, Israel Pro Wrestling Association. While she initially revoked her announcement and apologized, stating that she never intended to make a political statement, Kelly still opted to step away from social media.

Since then, IPWA owner Gery Roif has released a statement about the reaction via Pro Wrestling Insider. Roif asserted that Kelly had no prior knowledge of the conflict in the region and proclaimed that she did nothing wrong in accepting a booking. He also requested that people leave her alone once she returns to social media, and praised her for being a good person with a kind soul.

Roif then went on to explain the history behind his promotion, stating that IPWA is the only place many fans in the region can still watch wrestling, and that his promotion welcomes anyone regardless of creed, ethnicity, or religion. Additionally, he proclaimed that IPWA is the only place in the Middle East that promotes women's wrestling and treats them equally. He further expressed that other social freedoms are also allowed in his promotion, noting that there's no discrimination towards members of the LGBT community.

Interestingly, he claimed that Chris Masters once visited the promotion and watched one of his matches against John Cena with fans, who all couldn't believe that Masters was sitting amongst them. Roif continued to emphasize how important wrestling is to him and his community, and slammed bullying and boycotting, while inviting both AEW and WWE to have shows in Tel Aviv to promote peace through wrestling.