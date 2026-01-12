Ex-WWE NXT Star Gigi Dolin Deletes Social Media Account After Controversial Booking

Since her time as Gigi Dolin came to an end in May 2025 when WWE released her, Priscilla Kelly has been keeping busy, working the independent scene and MLW, most notably feuding with former "NXT" stablemate Shotzi Blackheart. Overall though, Kelly has kept out of the news, other than to talk about her WWE departure. Unfortunately for her, that changed this weekend, when Kelly's willingness to snap up dates got her into hot water, and, according to Cultaholic, lead to her deleting her account on X.

On Sunday, Israeli wrestling promotion Israel Pro Wrestling Association announced that it was Kelly would be wrestling at their upcoming April 6 show Passover Bash. Kelly confirmed the news shortly thereafter, tweeting "I'm going to Israel."

It was that tweet that started a firestorm of backlash towards Kelly, with fans accusing her of showing support for Israel, which has received strong criticism for its actions during the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. In her final tweet before deleting her account, Kelly attempted to clarify that her taking the booking was unrelated to any political situation, and that she had ultimately decided to back out of the event.

"I have made the decision to not travel to Israel for the show that was announced earlier," Kelly said. "My intention was never to make a political statement, but to entertain those who were not tied to horrific humanitarian crisis. I do not want to be a part of this any further or give the idea that I condone the actions of the government in any way. I apologise for any harm this may have caused."