Priscilla Kelly (FKA Gigi Dolin) Explains Why Timing Of WWE Release Was 'Strange'

Former WWE wrestler Priscilla Kelly – better known as 'Gigi Dolin' across her tenure with the promotion – was surprisingly cut from WWE with Shotzi Blackheart parting ways with the promotion soon after, ending their pairing with now-NXT Women's Champion Tatum Paxley and their role in the feud against Fatal Influence, led by her former tag team partner Jacy Jayne.

"Let me just say this, and I've said this before: if they would've released me during the time where I was depressed and...I wasn't putting the most effort into my work, and I kinda let myself go. I would've understood," she opined during an appearance on "Busted Open Radio" whilst commenting on her release, further noting that she was afraid she'd be released while nursing an injury not too long after her depression. "The timing was so strange to me, because I thought we had such a special thing; I thought there was money – so much money to be made," she added while looking back at her pairing with Shotzi and Paxley.

Kelly then recalled all the opportunities and major matches the three of them had both in WWE and within TNA, further expressing how confused she was about the final call.

"I was like, we were getting told that we were getting called up potentially," she claimed. "So, when I got that call that Friday that I was getting released? I thought it was the call that I was getting called up!" Kelly tearfully noted. Despite this, she claims that the place she's in now is the happiest she's ever been.