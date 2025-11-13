Priscilla Kelly (FKA Gigi Dolin) Explains Why Timing Of WWE Release Was 'Strange'
Former WWE wrestler Priscilla Kelly – better known as 'Gigi Dolin' across her tenure with the promotion – was surprisingly cut from WWE with Shotzi Blackheart parting ways with the promotion soon after, ending their pairing with now-NXT Women's Champion Tatum Paxley and their role in the feud against Fatal Influence, led by her former tag team partner Jacy Jayne.
"Let me just say this, and I've said this before: if they would've released me during the time where I was depressed and...I wasn't putting the most effort into my work, and I kinda let myself go. I would've understood," she opined during an appearance on "Busted Open Radio" whilst commenting on her release, further noting that she was afraid she'd be released while nursing an injury not too long after her depression. "The timing was so strange to me, because I thought we had such a special thing; I thought there was money – so much money to be made," she added while looking back at her pairing with Shotzi and Paxley.
Kelly then recalled all the opportunities and major matches the three of them had both in WWE and within TNA, further expressing how confused she was about the final call.
"I was like, we were getting told that we were getting called up potentially," she claimed. "So, when I got that call that Friday that I was getting released? I thought it was the call that I was getting called up!" Kelly tearfully noted. Despite this, she claims that the place she's in now is the happiest she's ever been.
Priscilla Kelly claims there were earlier plans for her to be paired with Shotzi
Her release from WWE wasn't the only time Priscilla Kelly went through a difficult time, and during the interview, she expanded on the bout with depression that she suffered from, based on many things happening in her life before focusing on the silver lining of the period.
"I came out of that and...into 2023 and 2024, I got out of that, and started having really fun matches on Main Event. I started, like, really getting back to who I was as a wrestler," she recalled, noting she began to love her job again. "There were plans for me and maybe Shotzi to tag then, and then both of us end up getting injured at the exact same time!"
Kelly recalled that some people thought she had heat at the time, but maintained that she was injured and couldn't even break the news because a higher-up in "NXT" asked her not to talk about it, but expressed that the time away was a good mental reset. "I was working my a** off in the Performance Center! Those medical teams? They put me through hell in the best way because they all wanted me to come back bad a**," she expressed.
Looking back at her return during NXT Halloween Havoc, Kelly opined that a cold open was the best way she could return before being paired with Tatum Paxley.
"Man, we had this group that I think immediately clicked, immediately connected with the audience online and in person, and it clicked with each other," she added.
