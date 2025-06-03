Priscilla Kelly, FKA Gigi Dolin, Shares Emotional Vignette Burning WWE Ring Jacket

Last month, Priscilla Kelly, formerly known as Gigi Dolin in WWE, was released from the company alongside several other "WWE NXT" stars such as Eddy Thorpe, Jakara Jackson, and Cora Jade. On Monday, Kelly officially became a free agent after her non-complete clause expired, and to kickoff the next chapter of her career, she posted a vignette on social media to outline the challenges she's been through, and to officially retire her WWE persona.

Throughout the video, Kelly is seen burning old pictures of herself as well as her signature jacket from "NXT," while explaining that being released from the company felt like she had "experienced a death."

This month, Kelly is set to make her first in-ring appearance since being released, as she's currently scheduled to compete against Zachary Wentz at Wrestling Revolver's Cage of Horrors show on June 14. Kelly has also been booked for a Blitzkrieg Pro event on June 28, where she's set to wrestle Charles Mason. It was also reported that the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion will be present at two GCW events in July, but the specifics regarding both appearances have yet to be revealed.

Kelly's final match in "NXT" was last April when she and Tatum Paxley challenged Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. However, her latest in-ring appearance was at TNA Rebellion, when she competed in a Four Way match for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Titles.