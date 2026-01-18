WWE's The Warlord Says It Was A 'Lifetime' Honor To Work With These HOFers

The Golden Era of 80s wrestling might have been headlined by the Hulk Hogans and Ric Flairs of the world, but when it came to singles action, but in the tag team division, The Legion of Doom absolutely dominated. While their look was unique, they often feuded with similar-looking teams like the Powers of Pain, Barbarian & Warlord, who were just as gigantic and also sported similar face paint.

During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," The Warlord looked back on the legacy of his rivals.

"[The Road Warriors]? They are the GOATs of professional wrestling. Total GOATS. And they changed tag team wrestling," he proclaimed. "When they came out with that look, the way they hit the ring, their size, what they did in the ring. And to be out there and working with these guys, and having the matches we were...It's an honor for a lifetime!"

The Warlord then admitted to the similarities between the two teams, though pointed out that The Road Warriors were just as aware.

"You're never gonna get out of their shadow; we were a lot like them," he said. "But they gave us their blessing. We asked them, and they said: 'You guys do what you gotta do, because we need somebody like you guys to make us babyfaces. We need that.' So, they gave us their blessing."

The Warlord speaks fondly of the Legion of Doom, but added that it was likely hard for fans to separate the differences between them. Despite the similarities, Warlord said that The Road Warriors were a much harder-hitting team than he and Barbarian.

"It was just a hard match. Lot of big bumps, going at it, a lot of that stuff," he explained. "Two great tag teams brought together that had very great matches."

