Backstage Details On Powerhouse Hobbs Heading To WWE, Rascalz Signing With AEW

Powerhouse Hobbs is WWE-bound after his AEW contract officially expired Thursday. Reports from both Fightful Select and Wrestling Observer Radio confirmed the news and provided a few more details, along with some confirmation about The Rascalz being signed to AEW from TNA Wrestling.

Fightful reports that Hobbs' deal does not have a non-compete clause and that he could appear as soon as Friday's "WWE SmackDown" if a deal gets done in time. There's no word on what Hobbs' ring name might be, though WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select claimed his name will be changed — though a simple "Hobbs" is possible. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported that "the pitch was for Hobbs to appear on the main roster" rather than on "WWE NXT" like fellow AEW promotion jumpers Ricky Saints and Blake Monroe. Sapp also said negotiations between Hobbs and AEW started "in recent months" and that Hobbs turned down a "huge" AEW offer to go to WWE instead.

The report also claims that WWE has been interested in Hobbs for a long time, with tracks with additional reporting from Dave Meltzer on Thursday's "Wrestling Observer Radio."

"WWE had expected that they had Hobbs for actually quite a while," Meltzer said. "AEW made an offer, he turned down the AEW offer, wanted to go to WWE."

In assessing Hobbs' decision, Meltzer suggested WWE is "back to the look thing" based on their recent interest in trying out bodybuilders, and that someone with Hobbs' physique might thrive there. That said, Meltzer warned that the grass isn't always greener on the other side, and that Hobbs fans frustrated with his lack of a push in AEW could find themselves equally frustrated given the competition for top spots in WWE.

"Worst comes to worst, it doesn't work out, AEW will always take him back," Meltzer said, noting that AEW CEO Tony Khan liked him and that Hobbs handled the situation like a professional. Fightful also noted Hobbs "tried not to burn bridges on the way out."

Meltzer also confirmed AEW's signing of all four members of longtime TNA stable The Rascalz, including former "WWE NXT" star Desmond Xavier. Some of Meltzer's concerns about Hobbs also apply to The Rascalz, as he noted that AEW already doesn't have enough TV time to go around for their popular roster.