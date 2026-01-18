Hornswoggle Took Former WWE Champion To His 'Breaking Point'

In recent years, it's been revealed that Dylan "Hornswoggle" Postl was an absolute menace backstage, often pushing his locker room mates over the edge with ribs and pranks. Postl has admitted that he used Finlay's reputation to make sure he wouldn't be hurt, but that he managed to make one wrestler lose his cool.

"I rode with those guys for a good amount of time, I bullied Big E. I always bullied Big E," he admitted during an appearance on the "What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon" podcast, adding that the reason he did it was simply because Big E is big. "I wasn't bullied growing up; I'm very thankful for that. I wasn't bullied in WWE. People didn't want to mess with Fit [Finlay]; that's just why!"

Postl poked and prodded the future WWE Champion until Big E had to vent to his New Day teammates.

"He actually texted [Xavier] Woods and Kofi [Kingston], 'I don't know if I can put up with Dylan anymore. He just keeps bullying me; he won't stop,'" Postl added. "So, they're finally like, 'Just put him in his place, just put him in his place.'"

Postl then explained that he always walked around with a backpack, and after bullying Big E, he finally got his comeuppance.

"He booted me from the backpack – boom! And I, as Kofi described it, I 'Supermaned' and I landed right on my face," Postl chuckled, referring to the pose the comic book hero strikes when he flies. "My backpack hit, and E didn't say a thing. I literally got back up, and I look at Kofi and go: 'Breaking point?' and he goes: 'Yeah, I think that was his breaking point today!'"

Despite this, Postl claimed he never stopped and continued to push Big E.

