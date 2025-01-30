Hornswoggle Looks Back On Joining WWE

When he first debuted on "WWE SmackDown" in 2006, no one thought Hornswoggle would have the career that he did. Being Mr. McMahon's illegitimate son, the Anonymous "WWE Raw" GM, a former Cruiserweight Champion, and D-Generation X member. Hornswoggle joined "Rewind Recap Relive" and looked back on joining WWE nearly two decades ago.

"Before I got hired, I had a tryout with WWE to be a leprechaun for Finlay and they had me go into pre-tapes with Finlay and try an Irish accent, and if you know me for any bit, you know that I cannot do accents. So, as we walked out of pre-tapes that day I go, 'How did you think it went?' Fit goes, 'Ha, not very well," and I go, 'Oh well I'm done here. This will be my last time ever being backstage again,' and then they called me two weeks later."

Hornswoggle recalled that on his first day with WWE, he realized that he felt more excited than nervous, seeing it as the coolest day of his life. Before making entrances with his own theme music, Hornswoggle appeared from out under the ring is a troll-like fashion, causing a distraction or providing Finlay with his shillelagh for an illegal weapon attack. It would also be years before Hornswoggle would talk, communicating with grunts in the aggregate.

"I'm sure that me bombing my interview didn't have anything to do with me not being able to talk... but then we get to the rehearsal for it and Vince McMahon says, 'Alright, you're gonna be under there. There's gonna be a green light that pops up and Finlay is gonna open the apron and you're gonna come out," Hornswoggle said. "I remember that was one of the only times I heard a crowd reaction, and I felt it, and I was like, 'Man, this is the coolest moment ever.'"

