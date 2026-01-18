Bully Ray Explains Why His Favorite Announcer Of All Time Was WWE's Vince McMahon

Throughout the last 20 years, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross has often been viewed as the greatest professional wrestling commentator of all-time, though talent such as Gorilla Monsoon, Bobby Heenan and Gordon Solie have also been praised by the older generation. However, many often forget that former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was a lead play-by-play announcer for 25 years before transitioning to his "Mr. McMahon" character, and according to ECW legend Bully Ray, the 80-year-old was the best to ever put on the headset.

"I know that's not a popular opinion because Vince was very over the top but Vince could do the one thing that I don't believe anybody else did better than Vince and there's a good reason for it. It was the stories that Vince told. It was the sound bites. It was the snippets because nobody understood the story being told in the middle of the ring better than Vince because they were his stories told through his characters. Thus, he could convey it on the announce table better than anybody else in my opinion."

Bully continued by sharing that JR, NWA broadcaster Bob Caudle, and AEW commentator Tony Schiavone were also among some of his favorites, while his co-host Dave LaGreca claimed that WWE's Michael Cole is the best play-by-play announcer in the history of professional wrestling.

