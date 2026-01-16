Long-Absent AEW Tag Team Teases Return

If only the AEW President and CEO Tony Khan knew that when he created and took control of this company, he would have stars who represented characters in the "Rub-a-dub-dub" nursery rhyme. He has a baker (Red Velvet). The jury is still out on who the candlestick maker is. And a butcher? He has one, but where is he? Well, fans won't have to wait much longer, because The Butcher has fired a warning shot that his return is near, and he's bringing The Blade back with him.

This week on Instagram, the Butcher (Andy Williams) revealed in a post, "Butcher and Blade are back b***h. Watch your mouthes tag teams. @aew."

It's been nearly two years since these two were featured in tag team action, with their last match ending in a loss against Top Flight's Dante and Darius Martin on the January 18, 2024, episode of ROH on Honor Club. The Blade was out of action not too long after that match due to a severe back injury that required spinal fusion surgery in September 2024. He has since recovered, with his first match back from surgery this past December for Greektown Pro Wrestling in Canada. While his partner was away, the Butcher was featured as a singles wrestler against the "Mad Man" Gabe Kidd on the February 22nd edition of "AEW Collision" back in 2025, but hasn't wrestled in AEW or its sister promotion, ROH, since.