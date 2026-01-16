TNA's Mustafa Ali Takes Shot At WWE NXT, Says He Had Best Match Of The Year

In September 2023, Mustafa Ali was released from WWE, just days before his scheduled NXT North American Championship match against Dominik Mysterio. Two years later, Ali finally reclaimed the opportunity, and according to him, it produced the best "WWE NXT" TV match across all of 2025.

"I don't work there and I showed up on a random Tuesday and I gave them – you could say what you want, it's your opinion, but you're wrong – the best television match they had all year, hands down, in 15 minutes," Ali told "The Sportster." "Every news site was talking about it. The people that review shows were talking about how good it was. Ethan and I went in there and told a masterful story with nuances and arcs, the storyline of being cursed and whatnot. That was just me strolling on a random Tuesday.

"That's another shot at the entire NXT locker room," he continued. "You guys work there, you guys train there, you guys live there, and here comes old Mustafa Ali just strolling in. I can't really think of a TV match that came close to everything. I'm not talking about just huge spots, story, moments, selling, and whatnot. It was well done."

As his NXT North American Championship match against Ethan Page neared the 13-minute mark, Ali notably wiped himself and Page out with a dive across the announce table. Page rose to his feet with little problem afterward. Ali, however, emerged with a microphone cable wrapped around his foot — something that ultimately allowed Page to push Ali off the top rope and into the mat with a Twisted Grin to retain the title.

Ali's match with Page, contested on October 7, materialized through WWE's ongoing partnership with TNA Wrestling, which has allowed stars from both companies to cross over into the other. Ali recently re-signed with TNA.

